Sara's Weeknight Meals

It's Always a Weeknight Somewhere

Season 14 Episode 1411 | 27m 45s

Secrets of weeknight cooking revealed: zucchini pie in Greece, sea bream in Istanbul, and Barcelona’s viral bomba. From palaces to humble home kitchens, discover dishes only insiders know—until now. Bold flavors, hidden gems—don’t miss a bite.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 02/09/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
On the Table Stat: South Asian Style
A home cook joins Sara to make the local island favorites of Mauritius.
Episode: S14 E1410 | 27:30
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Edgie Veggies
Sara explores the opportunities while roasting root vegetables on the weekend.
Episode: S14 E1409 | 27:45
Watch 27:15
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Classics Reborn
Tasty classics with a twist – a lighter Inside Out Eggplant parm Rollups with Ham and Egg Cups.
Episode: S14 E1408 | 27:15
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Speedy Pasta: Italy vs U.S.
Speedy Pasta around the world – from a Florida tuna and caper pasta to Parmesan and Prosciutto.
Episode: S14 E1407 | 27:30
Watch 28:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The Turkish Table
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 28:00
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
My Italian Kitchen
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 27:45
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Salmon; May the North Be with You
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 27:30
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Franco Spanish Feast
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 27:30
Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spice Route: Istanbul to Morocco
Sara goes fishing on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, followed by a fish feast at a Sultans Palace.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 27:00
Watch 26:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Magic Mediterranean Meals
Sara makes individual Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizzas on the Greek island of Lesvos.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:45