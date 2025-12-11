It's Always a Weeknight Somewhere

Extras
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 14
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
A home cook joins Sara to make the local island favorites of Mauritius.
Sara explores the opportunities while roasting root vegetables on the weekend.
Tasty classics with a twist – a lighter Inside Out Eggplant parm Rollups with Ham and Egg Cups.
Speedy Pasta around the world – from a Florida tuna and caper pasta to Parmesan and Prosciutto.
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Sara goes fishing on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, followed by a fish feast at a Sultans Palace.
Sara makes individual Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizzas on the Greek island of Lesvos.