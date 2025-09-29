© 2025 Connecticut Public

Sara's Weeknight Meals

Spice Route: Istanbul to Morocco

Season 14 Episode 1402 | 27m 00s

Who gets to cook at a Sultan’s palace in Istanbul? Sara does! She and the Palace chef make two local fishes – traditional Turkish Steamed Sea Bass and Salt Crusted Sea Bream. Later, she takes a boat ride on the Bosphorus to see how local fishermen catch their meals in the middle of a city and learns to make a Moroccan classic – Chicken Apricot Tagine.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 12/07/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Salmon; May the North Be with You
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 27:30
Watch 28:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The Turkish Table
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 28:00
Watch 26:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Magic Mediterranean Meals
Sara makes individual Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizzas on the Greek island of Lesvos.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:45
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Franco Spanish Feast
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 27:30
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
My Italian Kitchen
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 27:45
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46