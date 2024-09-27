© 2024 Connecticut Public

Sara's Weeknight Meals

A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY

Season 13 Episode 1301 | 26m 46s

Sara’s Weeknight Meals hits three continents in one show, starting with Africa, where Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi. After tasting the local version of donuts, they retreat to a garden overlooking the Mediterranean to make a killer Shakshuka, eggs poached in spicy red sauce.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 11/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
How Sweet It Is
Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts for the holidays.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A Tale of Two Chinatowns
Two unique Chinatowns of North America are the focus of this deep dive into its cultural heritage.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Family Friendly Fare
Sara conquers the challenge of making kid-friendly meals with two family favorites.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Fish Whisperers
Easy, foolproof fish recipes.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46