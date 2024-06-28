© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Sherlock

The Hounds of Baskerville

Season 2 Episode 2 | 1hr 30m 08s

Sherlock and Watson pursue the trail of the Baskerville experiments, top-secret government research on genetically engineered gigantic animals for military use. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in Sherlock.

Aired: 05/12/12
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 7:40
FRONTLINE
Remembering Ofra Bikel
Ofra Bikel was one of FRONTLINE’s most prolific and consequential producers.
Clip: S2024 | 7:40
Watch 2:48
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: The Men Who Fed America
Johnny Itliong honors the memory of his migrant father and the men who helped feed America.
Special: 2:48
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:21
A Boston (R)Evolution
Smoke-Filled Rooms
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preview
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
A Boston (R)Evolution
City of Contradictions
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:13
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Mel King
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preliminary Night
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 2:35
A Boston (R)Evolution
Great White Hope
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:35
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Some New About Trolley- Watch Now!
Watch Now! There's something new about Trolley in new episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Clip: 0:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sherlock Season 4
  • Sherlock Season 3
  • Sherlock Season 2
  • Sherlock Season 1
Watch 1:29:59
Sherlock
The Final Problem
Sherlock and Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?
Episode: S4 E3 | 1:29:59
Watch 1:30:25
Sherlock
The Lying Detective
Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:30:25
Watch 1:29:48
Sherlock
The Six Thatchers
Mercurial Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back in Britain as the Watsons prepare for pare
Episode: S4 E1 | 1:29:48
Watch 1:30:19
Sherlock
His Last Vow
Find out who’s the one man Sherlock truly hates.
Episode: S3 E3 | 1:30:19
Watch 1:26:59
Sherlock
The Sign of Three
Watch Sherlock face his biggest challenge.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:26:59
Watch 1:27:22
Sherlock
The Empty Hearse
Rejoice at Sherlock’s return!
Episode: S3 E1 | 1:27:22
Watch 1:30:10
Sherlock
The Reichenbach Fall
Moriarty poses the "final problem," putting Sherlock's career and even his life at stake.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:30:10
Watch 1:30:23
Sherlock
A Scandal in Belgravia
Find out if a crafty dominatrix can outsmart Sherlock at his own game.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:30:23
Watch 1:31:05
Sherlock
The Great Game
Sherlock must solve perplexing and dangerous puzzles specifically laid out for him.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:31:05
Watch 1:30:13
Sherlock
The Blind Banker
When a banker is found dead inside his locked apartment, Sherlock follows the clues.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:30:13