© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 00s

For more than 100 years, the Statue of Liberty has been a symbol of hope and refuge for generations of immigrants. In this compelling and provocative portrait of the statue, Ken Burns explores both the history of America’s premier symbol and the meaning of liberty itself. Featuring archival photographs, readings from diaries, letters and newspapers of the day the story of the monument is told

Aired: 10/27/85 | Expires: 08/31/25
Funding Provided by: General Motors Corporation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and the Henry Nias Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Into the Americas Preview
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Preview: S52 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Neanderthal Encounters Preview
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Preview: S52 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Journeys Preview
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Preview: S52 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Origins Preview
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
Preview: S52 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Season 2 Preview
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:23
Great Performances
Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma"
From the Schönbrunn Palace Park, Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:23
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
The Vienna Boys Choir perform "The Elves Song"
The Vienna Boys Choir performs "The Elves Song" from "The Rhine Nixies."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:31
Watch 2:22
American Experience
Trailer | Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Preview: S37 E4 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 4 Preview
Professor Tempest and the police return to solve more complex and intriguing crimes.
Preview: S4 | 0:30