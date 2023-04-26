© 2023 Connecticut Public

Tom Jones

Episode 4

Season 2023 Episode 4 | 52m 45s

Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens to sink his prospects with Sophia. A swordfight puts him in even deeper trouble. A secret emerges.

Aired: 05/20/23 | Expires: 06/04/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 3
Tom is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour; complications develop.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 2
Tom is banished by Allworthy. Meanwhile, Sophia flees her impending marriage to Blifil.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 1
Tom and Sophia hit it off, despite their wildly contrasting backgrounds.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 53:05