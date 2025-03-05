© 2025 Connecticut Public

Untold Earth

How Louisiana's Mega Swamp Breaks Hurricanes

Season 2 Episode 2 | 7m 53s

In the Atchafalaya Basin—the largest river swamp in the U.S.—ancient cypress trees act as natural barriers against hurricanes and extreme weather. Spanning a million acres, these nearly indestructible trees have protected Louisiana's coast for thousands of years. How does this million-acre ecosystem protect Louisiana’s communities, and how can we protect it?

Aired: 03/03/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Call the Midwife
Extended Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 1:00
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram" - Preview
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:31
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Wolf Hall
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light Preview
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light premieres on Sunday, March 23.
Preview: S2 | 1:00
Watch 2:58
Wolf Hall
Previously on Wolf Hall
Watch a recap of Wolf Hall before the premiere of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.
Clip: S2 | 2:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Untold Earth Season 2
  • Untold Earth Season 1
Watch 10:06
Untold Earth
This Is Not a Forest
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:06
Watch 7:11
Untold Earth
Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
Episode: S1 E11 | 7:11
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 9:12
Untold Earth
This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:12
Watch 6:41
Untold Earth
What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
Episode: S1 E7 | 6:41
Watch 6:57
Untold Earth
The Story Behind This Giant Rock in the Middle of a Field
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
Episode: S1 E6 | 6:57
Watch 8:26
Untold Earth
What Makes The “Northern Lights of the Sea” So Magical?
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:26
Watch 8:54
Untold Earth
What Are These Strange Towers Growing Out of This Lake?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:54
Watch 5:44
Untold Earth
You Aren’t Paying Enough Attention to Moss
At 450 million years old, moss may hold the key to surviving our rapidly warming planet.
Episode: S1 E3 | 5:44