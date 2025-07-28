Cuttlefish Are the Ocean’s Freakiest Little Weirdos

Extras
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Miss Elaina imagines she's a mermaid swimming in space!
A song about how if something seems hard to do, you can try it a little bit at a time.
When Daniel wants to color a big box, he remembers he can do it a little bit at a time.
Meera goes swimming with her dad and she even swims to the end of the pool all by herself!
When Miss Elaina wants to swim far, she takes breaks and swims a little bit at a time.
A song about how it's good to go slow to pay attention to all the things around you!
Katerina imagines she's a baker at a mozie bakery!
Khian makes a boat while learning about origami, the Japanese art of folding paper!
Katerina learns to go slow when she forgets to put something important into the mozie mix!
Untold Earth Season 2
Untold Earth Season 1
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.