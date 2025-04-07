© 2025 Connecticut Public

Untold Earth

What Turned These Ancient Trees to Stone?

Season 2 Episode 3 | 7m 07s

Locked within the stones and fossils of Petrified Forest National Park lies a record of life, death, and resilience during one of Earth's most extreme periods of environmental change. What secrets do these fossilized ecosystems reveal about the prehistoric past, and how can they help predict the future of life on Earth?

Aired: 03/31/25
Watch 7:53
Untold Earth
How Louisiana's Mega Swamp Breaks Hurricanes
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Episode: S2 E2 | 7:53
Watch 10:06
Untold Earth
This Is Not a Forest
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:06
Watch 7:11
Untold Earth
Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
Episode: S1 E11 | 7:11
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 9:12
Untold Earth
This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:12
Watch 6:41
Untold Earth
What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
Episode: S1 E7 | 6:41
Watch 6:57
Untold Earth
The Story Behind This Giant Rock in the Middle of a Field
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
Episode: S1 E6 | 6:57
Watch 8:26
Untold Earth
What Makes The “Northern Lights of the Sea” So Magical?
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:26
Watch 8:54
Untold Earth
What Are These Strange Towers Growing Out of This Lake?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:54