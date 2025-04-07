What Turned These Ancient Trees to Stone?

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Appraisal: 1998 Magic: The Gathering "Dark Ritual" Trading Card Art
Appraisal: Silk Wedding Dress, ca. 1895
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Untold Earth Season 2
Untold Earth Season 1
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.