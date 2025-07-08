Why These Bugs Live Inside Plants That Eat Them

Extras
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Daniel learns all about how he can use the bathroom at the train station.
A song about how if you need to go potty someplace new, you can use a different bathroom.
Jodi is at the neighborhood concert and learns how she can use an outdoor bathroom there!
O imagines that he can go see all types of fairytale bathrooms!
Sienna goes to a festival with her family and learns to use the potty at a public event!
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Mrs. C. and Jack prepare for a visit from Daniel’s parents. Meanwhile, Alphy confides in Geordie.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Untold Earth Season 2
-
Untold Earth Season 1
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.