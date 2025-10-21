© 2025 Connecticut Public

Untold Earth

Why The World’s Rarest Fish Is Trapped In The Hottest Desert On Earth

Season 2 Episode 9 | 7m 46s

With under 40 pupfish left in the wild, these are possibly the rarest fish on the planet. The Devils Hole pupfish have existed in isolation for thousands of years in an extreme environment where few species could survive. How did they end up in such an inhospitable place? And what makes their survival so important?

Aired: 10/13/25
Watch 7:53
Untold Earth
These Ancient Footprints Rewrite North American History
Fossilized footprints suggest human presence in the Americas far earlier than previously believed.
Episode: S2 E8 | 7:53
Watch 8:22
Untold Earth
This Bay Moves 100 Billion Tons of Water Every Day
The Bay of Fundy's extreme 50 foot tides carry enough potential energy to power a small city.
Episode: S2 E7 | 8:22
Watch 10:55
Untold Earth
Cuttlefish Are the Ocean’s Freakiest Little Weirdos
Every winter, giant cuttlefish gather by the thousands for a battle royale to win a mate.
Episode: S2 E6 | 10:55
Watch 8:22
Untold Earth
Why These Bugs Live Inside Plants That Eat Them
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
Episode: S2 E5 | 8:22
Watch 7:33
Untold Earth
There’s Something Weird Going On With the Northern Lights
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
Episode: S2 E4 | 7:33
Watch 7:07
Untold Earth
What Turned These Ancient Trees to Stone?
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Episode: S2 E3 | 7:07
Watch 7:53
Untold Earth
How Louisiana's Mega Swamp Breaks Hurricanes
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Episode: S2 E2 | 7:53
Watch 10:06
Untold Earth
This Is Not a Forest
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:06
Watch 7:11
Untold Earth
Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
Episode: S1 E11 | 7:11
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49