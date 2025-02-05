© 2025 Connecticut Public

Untold Earth

This Is Not a Forest

Season 2 Episode 1 | 10m 06s

Pando, Latin for 'I spread,' appears to be a forest but is actually one massive tree. Weighing 13 million pounds, Pando is one of the world’s largest living organisms. It has thrived in Utah's Fishlake National Forest, spreading across 106 acres with 47,000 stems. Find out how human intervention has both threatened its survival and sparked a passionate mission to protect it.

Aired: 02/03/25
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
Watch 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 46:24
Funny Woman
Episode 4
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:24
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4 Preview
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
When Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Clip: S39 E1 | 2:30
Watch 7:11
Untold Earth
Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
Episode: S1 E11 | 7:11
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 9:12
Untold Earth
This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:12
Watch 6:41
Untold Earth
What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park
At 87º Celcius, the Grand Prismatic Spring is a beacon of microbial life and discovery.
Episode: S1 E7 | 6:41
Watch 6:57
Untold Earth
The Story Behind This Giant Rock in the Middle of a Field
At 50 million years old, the origins of Devils Tower or Bears Lodge remains a mystery.
Episode: S1 E6 | 6:57
Watch 8:26
Untold Earth
What Makes The “Northern Lights of the Sea” So Magical?
An ancient and modern mystery, what about bioluminescence inspires such obsession?
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:26
Watch 8:54
Untold Earth
What Are These Strange Towers Growing Out of This Lake?
Over half a million years old, the story of Mono Lake is one of survival.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:54
Watch 5:44
Untold Earth
You Aren’t Paying Enough Attention to Moss
At 450 million years old, moss may hold the key to surviving our rapidly warming planet.
Episode: S1 E3 | 5:44
Watch 7:05
Untold Earth
Why Do Hundreds of Icebergs Keep Visiting This Town?
What are icebergs doing so close to land and why must we keep an eye on them?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:05