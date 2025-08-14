© 2025 Connecticut Public

Untold Earth

This Bay Moves 100 Billion Tons of Water Every Day

Season 2 Episode 7 | 8m 22s

Where typical ocean tides average about three feet, the Bay of Fundy’s record-setting tides soar over 50. This means 160 billion tons of water rush through the bay twice every day, generating enough potential energy to power a small city. This singular phenomenon could revolutionize our approach to renewable energy, but harnessing the Bay of Fundy’s tidal power is also extremely complicated.

Aired: 08/18/25
Watch 10:55
Untold Earth
Cuttlefish Are the Ocean’s Freakiest Little Weirdos
Every winter, giant cuttlefish gather by the thousands for a battle royale to win a mate.
Episode: S2 E6 | 10:55
Watch 8:22
Untold Earth
Why These Bugs Live Inside Plants That Eat Them
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
Episode: S2 E5 | 8:22
Watch 7:33
Untold Earth
There’s Something Weird Going On With the Northern Lights
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
Episode: S2 E4 | 7:33
Watch 7:07
Untold Earth
What Turned These Ancient Trees to Stone?
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Episode: S2 E3 | 7:07
Watch 7:53
Untold Earth
How Louisiana's Mega Swamp Breaks Hurricanes
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Episode: S2 E2 | 7:53
Watch 10:06
Untold Earth
This Is Not a Forest
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:06
Watch 7:11
Untold Earth
Truffles Are Hiding a Dirty Little Secret
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
Episode: S1 E11 | 7:11
Watch 6:49
Untold Earth
Why Antelope Canyon Never Looks The Same Twice
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Episode: S1 E10 | 6:49
Watch 5:57
Untold Earth
This Upside Down Cave Is a Microscopic Warzone
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:57
Watch 9:12
Untold Earth
This Volcano Won't Stop Erupting
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:12