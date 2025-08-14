This Bay Moves 100 Billion Tons of Water Every Day

Extras
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
Latest Episodes
Untold Earth Season 2
-
Untold Earth Season 1
Every winter, giant cuttlefish gather by the thousands for a battle royale to win a mate.
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?
What does it mean to preserve a place that is defined by it's impermanence?
Microbial warfare has been raging for thousands of years deep below the Chihuahuan Desert.
What does one of Earth's harshest environments teach us about planet survival?