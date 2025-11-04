It Looks Like a Desert. But It Has Thousands of Lakes

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
With under 40 pupfish left in the wild, they are possibly the rarest fish on the planet.
Fossilized footprints suggest human presence in the Americas far earlier than previously believed.
The Bay of Fundy's extreme 50 foot tides carry enough potential energy to power a small city.
Every winter, giant cuttlefish gather by the thousands for a battle royale to win a mate.
In Florida’s wetlands the carnivorous pitcher plant is blurring the lines between predator and ally.
The Northern Lights captivate viewers, but there may be more to this phenomenon than meets the eye.
What secrets can we unearth about the future of our planet from this petrified forest in Arizona?
Discover how The Atchafalaya Basin protects Louisiana's coast from hurricanes.
Meet Pando, an ancient tree in Utah that has grown into one of Earth's largest living wonders.
How are truffles key to the survival of the forest ecosystem at large?