© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weathered

Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?

Season 6 Episode 1 | 12m 11s

Arctic sea ice is melting at record levels throwing global weather into chaos and contributing to extreme warming. Stay tuned as we explore a promising new technology that has high hopes of cooling the Arctic, just when we need it the most.

Aired: 12/03/24
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 52:20
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: The Rival
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Episode: S5 E1 | 52:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
FRONTLINE
"Maui's Deadly Firestorm" - Preview
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Clip: S2024 E17 | 0:32
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Watch 12:07
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07