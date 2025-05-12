© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weathered

What's Really Under Antarctica's Ice?

Season 6 Episode 7 | 11m 25s

New evidence suggests that West Antarctica - which holds around 5 METERS of sea level rise - is melting a lot faster than scientists once thought.

Aired: 05/06/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 1:29
Great Performances
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” from The Met's "Aida"
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” in the Met Opera's "Aida."
Clip: S52 E20 | 1:29
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Kiss Me, Kate" Preview
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 9:52
Bugs That Rule the World
Dung Beetles Do One of the Dirtiest Jobs in the Animal Kingdom
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:52
Watch 8:19
Bugs That Rule the World
The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:19
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
"Like A Rolling Stone" from "Girl From The North Country"
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Clip: S52 E18 | 3:34
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
"Hurricane" from "Girl From The North Country"
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
Clip: S52 E18 | 2:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 11:06
Weathered
The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Episode: S6 E6 | 11:06
Watch 9:59
Weathered
Is This Earth’s Most Important Climate Mystery?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Episode: S6 E5 | 9:59
Watch 55:12
Weathered
Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
Episode: S6 E4 | 55:12
Watch 13:15
Weathered
Will We Ever Stop Moving to Risky Regions
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
Episode: S6 E3 | 13:15
Watch 12:45
Weathered
The AMOC Might Be Way More Unstable Than We Thought...Here's Why
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Episode: S6 E2 | 12:45
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:11
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20