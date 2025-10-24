© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weathered

We Just Crossed Our FIRST Tipping Point… And It’s NOT What You Think

Season 7 Episode 3 | 12m 52s

From melting ice sheets to collapsing ocean currents, these sudden, irreversible changes could reshape the planet in ways we can’t undo. But what does it really mean to cross a tipping point? How do we know we’ve crossed one? And how close are we to triggering others?

Aired: 10/22/25
Extras
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 0:20
The American Revolution
'We Would Not Have Had a Country Without Him'
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:20
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Special:
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The American Revolution Changed The World'
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'One Common Cause'
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The Extraordinary Thing About the Patriot Side'
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:33
The American Revolution
Saratoga: A Psychological Turning Point
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Clip: 0:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 7
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 12:21
Weathered
Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
Episode: S7 E2 | 12:21
Watch 13:14
Weathered
Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
Episode: S7 E1 | 13:14
Watch 14:14
Weathered
Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change
What does this study means for our future?
Episode: S6 E14 | 14:14
Watch 11:56
Weathered
When Will The World Run Out of Water?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:56
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
Episode: S6 E12 | 10:56
Watch 13:00
Weathered
Wait...The Worst Possible US Disaster Just Got Even Worse?!? (Cascadia Megaquake)
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
Episode: S6 E11 | 13:00
Watch 11:02
Weathered
When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Episode: S6 E10 | 11:02
Watch 13:38
Weathered
Are Blue Cities Pushing People into Harm's Way?
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 13:38
Watch 12:35
Weathered
Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
Episode: S6 E8 | 12:35
Watch 11:25
Weathered
What's Really Under Antarctica's Ice?
West Antarctica is melting!
Episode: S6 E7 | 11:25