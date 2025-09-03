Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change

Extras
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
A new generation of lions, cheetahs, and leopards comes of age in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Young Xudum lionesses return north as Pobe faces tragedy, and Lediba struggles to feed her cub.
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
West Antarctica is melting!
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.