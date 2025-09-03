© 2025 Connecticut Public

Weathered

Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change

Season 6 Episode 14 | 14m 14s

Climate scientists warn of climate disaster. But economists? Many say the economic hit from global warming will be negligible. But a new study shows the cost could be way worse than we once thought. In this episode, we reveal exactly how much poorer we will be in 2100, break down why previous models got it wrong, what this study means for our future, and the “goldilocks” path to decarbonization.

Aired: 08/27/25
