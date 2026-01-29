This Is How the World Ends According to Science

Extras
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
What does this study means for our future?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.