When Will The World Run Out of Water?

Extras
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Weathered Season 6
-
Weathered Season 5
-
Weathered Season 4
-
Weathered Season 3
-
Weathered Season 2
-
Weathered Season 1
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
West Antarctica is melting!
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?