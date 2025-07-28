Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?

Extras
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Daniel learns all about how he can use the bathroom at the train station.
A song about how if you need to go potty someplace new, you can use a different bathroom.
O imagines that he can go see all types of fairytale bathrooms!
Sienna goes to a festival with her family and learns to use the potty at a public event!
Jodi is at the neighborhood concert and learns how she can use an outdoor bathroom there!
A song about how if something seems hard to do, you can try it a little bit at a time.
When Daniel wants to color a big box, he remembers he can do it a little bit at a time.
Meera goes swimming with her dad and she even swims to the end of the pool all by herself!
When Miss Elaina wants to swim far, she takes breaks and swims a little bit at a time.
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
West Antarctica is melting!
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…