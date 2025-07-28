© 2025 Connecticut Public

Weathered

Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?

Season 6 Episode 12 | 10m 56s

Low-lying island nations are truly ground zero when it comes to sea level rise. But, a series of studies seemed to show that many islands seemed to be GROWING, not sinking as they were predicted to do. So, what’s going on? Are islands invisible to sea level rise, and what does that mean for coastal areas around the world?

Aired: 07/16/25
