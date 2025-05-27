Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!

Extras
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
West Antarctica is melting!
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.