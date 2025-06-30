© 2025 Connecticut Public

Weathered

When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?

Season 6 Episode 10 | 11m 02s

Heat is the deadliest weather hazard in the U.S. and many places around the world, and it's only getting worse. The most deadly heat waves so far have been dry heat waves. But a new threat is rising: humid heat waves, aka wet-bulb events.

Aired: 06/17/25
Watch 13:38
Weathered
Are Blue Cities Pushing People into Harm's Way?
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 13:38
Watch 12:35
Weathered
Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
Episode: S6 E8 | 12:35
Watch 11:25
Weathered
What's Really Under Antarctica's Ice?
West Antarctica is melting!
Episode: S6 E7 | 11:25
Watch 11:06
Weathered
The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Episode: S6 E6 | 11:06
Watch 9:59
Weathered
Is This Earth’s Most Important Climate Mystery?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Episode: S6 E5 | 9:59
Watch 55:12
Weathered
Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
Episode: S6 E4 | 55:12
Watch 13:15
Weathered
Will We Ever Stop Moving to Risky Regions
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
Episode: S6 E3 | 13:15
Watch 12:45
Weathered
The AMOC Might Be Way More Unstable Than We Thought...Here's Why
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Episode: S6 E2 | 12:45
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:11
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16