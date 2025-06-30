When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?

Extras
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Latest Episodes
Weathered Season 6
Weathered Season 5
Weathered Season 4
Weathered Season 3
Weathered Season 2
Weathered Season 1
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
West Antarctica is melting!
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.