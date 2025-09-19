Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
