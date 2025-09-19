© 2025 Connecticut Public

Weathered

Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?

Season 7 Episode 1 | 13m 14s

People living in the Southeastern United States die about a decade earlier on average than other Americans. At first glance, natural disasters don’t seem to explain it. Data even suggests that global disaster deaths are going down. But new research reveals a hidden toll that’s been overlooked for decades. And it uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.

Aired: 09/17/25
Watch 14:14
Weathered
Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change
What does this study means for our future?
Episode: S6 E14 | 14:14
Watch 11:56
Weathered
When Will The World Run Out of Water?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:56
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
Episode: S6 E12 | 10:56
Watch 13:00
Weathered
Wait...The Worst Possible US Disaster Just Got Even Worse?!? (Cascadia Megaquake)
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
Episode: S6 E11 | 13:00
Watch 11:02
Weathered
When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Episode: S6 E10 | 11:02
Watch 13:38
Weathered
Are Blue Cities Pushing People into Harm's Way?
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 13:38
Watch 12:35
Weathered
Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
Episode: S6 E8 | 12:35
Watch 11:25
Weathered
What's Really Under Antarctica's Ice?
West Antarctica is melting!
Episode: S6 E7 | 11:25
Watch 11:06
Weathered
The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Episode: S6 E6 | 11:06
Watch 9:59
Weathered
Is This Earth’s Most Important Climate Mystery?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Episode: S6 E5 | 9:59