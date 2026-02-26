© 2026 Connecticut Public

Weathered

Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?

Season 7 Episode 8 | 10m 50s

Venus may have once had oceans and a mild climate—until a runaway greenhouse effect pushed it past a tipping point. In this episode of Weathered, Maiya May explores how volcanic carbon, extreme CO₂, and even collapsing stratocumulus clouds could destabilize a planet’s climate. Earth isn’t becoming Venus—but studying Venus shows what happens when a planet loses its brakes.

Aired: 02/25/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 7
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
Watch 56:09
Weathered
Weathered: After the LA Firestorm
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Episode: S7 E0 | 56:09
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53
Watch 14:41
Weathered
There's Something MUCH Bigger Than Yellowstone. And It Will Happen Again.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Episode: S7 E4 | 14:41
Watch 12:52
Weathered
We Just Crossed Our FIRST Tipping Point… And It’s NOT What You Think
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Episode: S7 E3 | 12:52
Watch 12:21
Weathered
Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
Episode: S7 E2 | 12:21
Watch 13:14
Weathered
Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
Episode: S7 E1 | 13:14
Watch 14:14
Weathered
Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change
What does this study means for our future?
Episode: S6 E14 | 14:14
Watch 11:56
Weathered
When Will The World Run Out of Water?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:56