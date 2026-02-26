Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
It’s 1971, and a new era of social change dawns as the nuns and midwives face serious cases.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Weathered Season 7
-
Weathered Season 6
-
Weathered Season 5
-
Weathered Season 4
-
Weathered Season 3
-
Weathered Season 2
-
Weathered Season 1
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
What does this study means for our future?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.