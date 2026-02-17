Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Weathered Season 7
-
Weathered Season 6
-
Weathered Season 5
-
Weathered Season 4
-
Weathered Season 3
-
Weathered Season 2
-
Weathered Season 1
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
What does this study means for our future?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.