Weathered

Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.

Season 7 Episode 7 | 11m 55s

History shows some civilizations survived climate shocks while others collapsed. In this episode of Weathered, Maiya May explores why societies fail, what warning signs they missed, and how experts Luke Kemp and Laurie Laybourn say we can avoid repeating those patterns today.

Aired: 02/16/26
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
Watch 56:09
Weathered
Weathered: After the LA Firestorm
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Episode: S7 E0 | 56:09
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53
Watch 14:41
Weathered
There's Something MUCH Bigger Than Yellowstone. And It Will Happen Again.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Episode: S7 E4 | 14:41
Watch 12:52
Weathered
We Just Crossed Our FIRST Tipping Point… And It’s NOT What You Think
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Episode: S7 E3 | 12:52
Watch 12:21
Weathered
Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
Episode: S7 E2 | 12:21
Watch 13:14
Weathered
Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
Episode: S7 E1 | 13:14
Watch 14:14
Weathered
Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change
What does this study means for our future?
Episode: S6 E14 | 14:14
Watch 11:56
Weathered
When Will The World Run Out of Water?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:56
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
Episode: S6 E12 | 10:56