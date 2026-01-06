Weathered: After the LA Firestorm

Extras
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Weathered Season 7
-
Weathered Season 6
-
Weathered Season 5
-
Weathered Season 4
-
Weathered Season 3
-
Weathered Season 2
-
Weathered Season 1
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
What does this study means for our future?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.