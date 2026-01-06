© 2026 Connecticut Public

Weathered

Weathered: After the LA Firestorm

Season 7 Episode 6 | 56m 09s

Maiya follows survivors of the 2025 LA Wildfires as they confront the questions that keep them up at night—why systems failed, what could have changed the outcome, and how to prevent this from happening again. Her investigation leads to an emerging, hopeful blueprint for wildfire-resilient communities—one that could reshape how cities prepare for a hotter, more fire-prone future.

Aired: 01/06/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 7
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53
Watch 14:41
Weathered
There's Something MUCH Bigger Than Yellowstone. And It Will Happen Again.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Episode: S7 E4 | 14:41
Watch 12:52
Weathered
We Just Crossed Our FIRST Tipping Point… And It’s NOT What You Think
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Episode: S7 E3 | 12:52
Watch 12:21
Weathered
Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
Episode: S7 E2 | 12:21
Watch 13:14
Weathered
Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
Episode: S7 E1 | 13:14
Watch 14:14
Weathered
Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change
What does this study means for our future?
Episode: S6 E14 | 14:14
Watch 11:56
Weathered
When Will The World Run Out of Water?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:56
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
Episode: S6 E12 | 10:56
Watch 13:00
Weathered
Wait...The Worst Possible US Disaster Just Got Even Worse?!? (Cascadia Megaquake)
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
Episode: S6 E11 | 13:00
Watch 11:02
Weathered
When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Episode: S6 E10 | 11:02