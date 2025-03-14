© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weathered

Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm

Season 6 Episode 4 | 55m 12s

The 2025 LA Wildfires set a record as one of the most expensive and destructive in US history. As environmental shifts accelerate extreme fire conditions and communities expand into fire-prone landscapes, these devastating wildfires are becoming more common. But are they inevitable?

Aired: 03/18/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Preview: S39 E3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Preview: S14 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
Rudolf Nureyev Performs in Swan Lake
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:28
Watch 2:17
Great Performances
Nureyev in Russia
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:17
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 13:15
Weathered
Will We Ever Stop Moving to Risky Regions
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
Episode: S6 E3 | 13:15
Watch 12:45
Weathered
The AMOC Might Be Way More Unstable Than We Thought...Here's Why
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Episode: S6 E2 | 12:45
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:11
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01