Is This Earth’s Most Important Climate Mystery?

An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Latest Episodes
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.