Weathered

Water Whiplash

Season 5 Episode 4 | 26m 18s

Maiya May explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water. She visits Tulare Lake, once a critical water reserve and cultural site for the Tachi-Yokut tribe, which has re-emerged after 150 years. Maiya learns about agriculture's challenges, the depletion of groundwater, and finds hope in innovative farming practices.

Aired: 10/01/24
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Watch 12:07
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07
Watch 10:42
Weathered
Earth’s Climate Has Always Changed. Why All the Fuss?
Earth's climate has varied widely over its history so why do a few degrees concern us now?
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:42