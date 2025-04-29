© 2025 Connecticut Public

Weathered

The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?

Season 6 Episode 6 | 11m 06s

After a viral study inspired a campaign to plant 20 million trees, we went to see if they survived. In this episode of Weathered, we get into the surprising origins of the trillion tree campaign, how it nearly ended the careers of the scientists behind it, and what actually works when it comes to storing carbon and tackling climate change. Spoiler: it’s not just planting trees.

Aired: 04/23/25
Watch 9:59
Weathered
Is This Earth’s Most Important Climate Mystery?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Episode: S6 E5 | 9:59
Watch 55:12
Weathered
Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
Episode: S6 E4 | 55:12
Watch 13:15
Weathered
Will We Ever Stop Moving to Risky Regions
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
Episode: S6 E3 | 13:15
Watch 12:45
Weathered
The AMOC Might Be Way More Unstable Than We Thought...Here's Why
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Episode: S6 E2 | 12:45
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:11
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17