The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?

Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware heads to Guyuna to sample dragonfly diversity.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.