Weathered

The AMOC Might Be Way More Unstable Than We Thought...Here's Why

Season 6 Episode 2 | 12m 45s

There is a mysterious cold blob in the North Atlantic that could be a warning sign that the largest heat transfer system on the planet, the AMOC, is on the brink of collapse. But it turns out that the AMOC’s collapse is a highly debated topic among scientists – climate models are inconsistent and there isn’t enough observational data to determine a trend. So, perhaps the answer to understand a pos

Aired: 12/17/24
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:11
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11