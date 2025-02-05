© 2025 Connecticut Public

Wolf Hall

Episode 4: Jenneke

Season 2 Episode 4 | 53m 05s

The birth of a prince comes at a terrible price and Cromwell must help the King remarry. With European politics in disarray, Cromwell sees a chance to form a new alliance.

Aired: 04/12/25 | Expires: 04/27/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wolf Hall Season 2
  • Wolf Hall Season 1
Watch 52:45
Wolf Hall
Episode 6: Light
Fortune’s wheel turns as Cromwell finally finds himself in Henry’s crosshairs.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Wolf Hall
Episode 5: Mirror
Cromwell brings Anne of Cleves to England to be Henry’s new wife.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Wolf Hall
Episode 3: Defiance
Rebels in the North demand Cromwell’s head and a return to the old Catholic ways.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Wolf Hall
Episode 2: Obedience
A secret marriage brings scandal to court.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Wolf Hall
Episode 1: Wreckage
In the wake of Anne’s execution, the King weds Jane Seymour.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:05
Watch 59:50
Wolf Hall
Episode 6
Learn why Henry instructs Cromwell to rid him of his second queen.
Episode: S1 E6 | 59:50
Watch 1:00:20
Wolf Hall
Episode 5
See why Henry begins to take notice of Jane Seymour.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:00:20
Watch 1:00:35
Wolf Hall
Episode 4
Follow Cromwell’s actions when Anne gives birth to a girl, not the longed-for male heir.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:00:35
Watch 1:00:30
Wolf Hall
Episode 3
See why Cromwell’s enemies keep a close watch on him after Henry’s marriage to Anne.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:00:30
Watch 1:00:05
Wolf Hall
Episode 2
Learn why Cromwell remains in London after Wolsey is forced to move to York.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:00:05