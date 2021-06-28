Student-led Movements and the National Day of Silence

LITTLE: Even the littlest kids can speak up about injustice, and it’s up to educators and families to engage them in civics for young learners.

MIDDLE: Here is a brief history of student-led movements, compiled in one place for your convenience.

BIGGER: Learn from Naima and his mother how families and teachers can support young folks transitioning.

THINKALONG: Something to consider: The climate movement is another movement with students leading the charge and insisting that governments are responsible for securing their futures through environmental protections. While the environmental movement has many parts, one important component is single-use plastics, which are ubiquitous, surprisingly difficult to recycle, and won’t biodegrade for hundreds or thousands of years. On the other hand, they provide life-saving tools, are easy to manufacture, and are lightweight to ship. What do you think? Should single-use plastics be banned?