The Audacious Hall of Fame: Our Top 10!
Five incredible years. One big, bold list.
Whether you’ve been with us since episode one (thank you!) or you found us recently (welcome!), consider this your shortcut to the best of Audacious with Chion Wolf!
Here’s a handpicked top 10 playlist of shows that shook us, moved listeners to write in, won awards, sparked conversations, and made us say: Wow! Some are our most popular downloads. Others are the ones we mention when people ask us what we do for a living. All of them are uniquely, unmistakably audacious.
Hit play on one, or binge them all! You won’t forget these stories.
For more on each episode in our list, visit the dedicated page:
- Intersex advocacy and the fight for bodily autonomy with Pidgeon Pagonis
- What is foreign accent syndrome? After a stroke, one man’s southern drawl turned British
- Views from the end: David Meyers
- I Regret Becoming A Parent
- Spectrosexuality: When a spirit is your spouse
- Forgiveness: How we define it and how it defines us
- Discovering delight - and despair - in dumpster diving
- The One Where All The Guests Are Named Pat Smith
- Born Again: The Art & Healing Of Reborn Dolls
- Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories
