Bindings is an intimate portrait of a Coventry, Connecticut family and their resilience in supporting their adult son with autism. When the family business making purses from old books becomes a lifeline for Christian, it reshapes all of their lives. As his parents enter their mid 70s, they face difficult questions about his future and whether he can carry the business forward.

Bindings premieres on CPTV on Saturday, October 17 at 7 a.m., with an encore airing on Monday, October 19 at 10 p.m. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.