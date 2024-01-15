See all the red carpet looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Awards season is upon us. Hollywood stars will attend The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The awards show showcases the years best of television and will be hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The ceremony, originally scheduled for September was delayed due to Hollywood strikes resulting in nominations as far back as 2022.
Here are just some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members —
listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a
community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.
Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are
building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.