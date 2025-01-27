© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The last of the escaped South Carolina lab monkeys have been recovered

By Alana Wise
Published January 27, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
A rhesus macaque looks on from the quarantine room of a future animal shelter in Nogent-le-Phaye near Chartres, France, in 2019.
Jean-Francois Monier
/
AFP via Getty Images
A rhesus macaque looks on from the quarantine room of a future animal shelter in Nogent-le-Phaye near Chartres, France, in 2019.

The last of the 43 monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina research facility late last year have been recovered, according to the local police department, putting an end to a dramatic saga that launched a small town into the national spotlight.

The female rhesus macaques made their escape from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, S.C., in early November, surviving an uncharacteristically brutal winter outside the facility.

By mid-November, Yemassee police reported that said 39 of the primates had been humanely trapped and returned to the lab, leaving just a handful of the playful primates still outside the property's fences.

After the final monkeys' recovery, Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard told authorities that the animals appeared to be in good health despite months spent outdoors.

Police had described the animals as very young and weighing between six and seven pounds.

According to its website, Alpha Genesis breeds and researches primates for purposes including vaccine development and experimental surgical procedures.

The monkeys had never been used for testing due to their young age and they didn't carry the risk of transmitting diseases to humans, police said.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content