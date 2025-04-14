© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Americans impacted by 2024 natural disasters may qualify for extension to file taxes

By Alana Wise
Published April 14, 2025 at 8:11 PM EDT
A sign for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seen outside its building on Feb. 13 in Washington, D.C.
Kayla Bartkowski
/
Getty Images North America
A sign for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seen outside its building on Feb. 13 in Washington, D.C.

If you were affected by a disaster in 2024, you may be eligible for an automatic extension to file your taxes, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Typically, most Americans need to file their taxes by April 15. However, taxpayers in areas with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declarations will have an additional two weeks to file, extending the deadline to May 1.

Due to the devastating hurricanes that ripped through much of the Southeast last year, filers in the entire states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are guaranteed this deadline extension. This also applies to many counties in Tennessee and Virginia.

Additionally, victims of the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year have until Oct. 15 to submit their tax documents. Some filers in Alaska and New Mexico qualify for extensions as well.

Tax Day can be daunting, even for the most fastidious home accountants. Late filers may incur stiff penalties, and incorrectly filed returns could trigger audits by the IRS.

For a complete list of circumstances that qualify for automatic extensions, as well as information on how to apply for an extension for other reasons, please visit the IRS website.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Related Content