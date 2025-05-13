© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'J Vs. K,' best-selling authors Kwame Alexander and Jerry Craft throw down and collaborate

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
The cover of "J Vs. K" by Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander. (Courtesy of KA Productions)
/
The cover of "J Vs. K" by Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander. (Courtesy of KA Productions)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on Oct. 14, 2025. Click here for that audio.

Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander‘s new book “J Vs. K” centers around two kids, one an artist, the other an author, who first compete then collaborate in their school’s storytelling contest.

Alexander and Craft talk about the book and their collaboration with host Robin Young.

Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander stand with a van promoting "J Vs. K." (Michael Scotto/Here & Now)
/
Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander stand with a van promoting "J Vs. K." (Michael Scotto/Here & Now)

By Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander

Text copyright © 2025 by KA Productions, LLC, and Jerry Craft. Illustration copyright © 2025 by Jerry Craft.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content