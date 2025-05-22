© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Healing in nature with New Haven's teen beekeepers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ryan Caron King
Published May 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT

The Huneebee Project in New Haven, Connecticut, trains teenagers to be beekeepers — teaching skills they can take to other jobs, and providing a therapeutic setting for them to work through hardship and trauma.

Teens in the program say the four month weekend program helps them work through their fears and experience the healing sounds, smells and textures of the natural world.

For Alex Guzman, who became Huneebee’s junior beekeeping instructor after completing the program several years ago, beekeeping changed the course of her life.

“When I stopped going to therapy I not only had a support system, I had ways to go about my ‘brain worms’ as I like to call them,” Guzman said. “The thing with beekeeping is that you have to get in the moment … I’ve been able to approach things more clearly.”

Watch Connecticut Public’s Mini Doc to learn more about one of the first therapeutic beekeeping programs for teens in the country.
Tim Dutcher, the lead beekeeping instructor at the Hunneebee Project in New Haven, shows the inside of one of the nonprofit’s hives to a group of teenage trainees in May 2025. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Tim Dutcher, the lead beekeeping instructor at the Huneebee Project in New Haven, shows a frame from the inside of one of the nonprofit’s hives to a group of teenage trainees. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Beekeeping trainee Luisa Gravem adds leaves to a smoker before opening the hive for the first time. She said the experience was “absolutely mesmerizing.” (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Beekeeping trainee Luisa Gravem adds leaves to a smoker before opening the hive for the first time. She said the experience was “absolutely mesmerizing.” (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Teenage beekeeping trainees hold drone bees — which don’t have stingers. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Teenage trainees hold drone bees — which don’t have stingers. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Teenage beekeeping trainees observe one of the Hunneebee hives for the first time. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Huneebee trainees observe one of the Huneebee hives for the first time. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Tags
News New England News CollaborativeLatest News
Ryan Caron King
Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was also one of eight reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic.
See stories by Ryan Caron King

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.