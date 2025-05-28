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In 'Fever Beach,' author Carl Hiaasen casts a satirical eye on right-wing nationalism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
The cover of "Fever Beach" and author Carl Hiaasen. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Elena Seibert)
Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Elena Seibert
The cover of "Fever Beach" and author Carl Hiaasen. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Elena Seibert)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on March 11, 2026. Find that audio here.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with best-selling author Carl Hiaasen about his new novel “Fever Beach,” in which would-be white supremacists, a corrupt congressman, an environmentalist with anger issues and other wacky Floridians collide with hilarious results.

Book excerpt: ‘Fever Beach’

By Carl Hiaasen

Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf. Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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