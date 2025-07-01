© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's policy bill would eliminate home efficiency incentives

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published July 1, 2025 at 4:53 PM EDT
A heat pump condenser outside of a building in Lincoln, Mass. on Nov. 19, 2023.
Miriam Wasser
/
WBUR
A heat pump condenser outside of a building in Lincoln, Mass. on Nov. 19, 2023.

Incentives to help homeowners improve efficiency and save on their power bills would be eliminated under a major policy bill championed by President Trump.

Under the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit would phase out at the end of the year.

That program provides incentives to weatherize homes, install heat pumps or replace hot water heaters and boilers with more efficient models.

"These are things that really end up saving a lot of money in the long term for families. Those credits ending at the end of the year are going to have significant impact," said Anya Fetcher, a federal policy advocate at the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

The program allows homeowners to claim a credit of as low as $150 for a home energy audit, up to $2,000 to install a heat pump, water heater or boiler.

Clean energy advocates have campaigned against other provisions in the Republican bill that cut tax incentives to build commercial solar and wind power developments.

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King both voted against the Senate's version of the bill.

In a statement, Collins said her vote was partially motivated by its energy and home efficiency cuts.

Renewable power tax credits "should have been gradually phased out as not to waste the work that has already been put into these innovative new projects and prevent them from being completed," Collins said in a statement.

"The bill should also have retained incentives for Maine families who choose to install heat pumps and residential solar panels." Collins added.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content