© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pease leadership says hands are tied over ICE flights; activists accuse agency of ‘complicity’

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán,
Todd Bookman
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
People protesting ICE detainee flights in New Hampshire stood outside the Pease Development Authority's meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Since July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has used the airport at Pease to transport detainees across the country.
1 of 3  — ICE protesters Portsmouth NH 20250916 NHPR photo Todd Bookman
People protesting ICE detainee flights in New Hampshire stood outside the Pease Development Authority's meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Since July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has used the airport at Pease to transport detainees across the country.
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Former U.S. Sen. Gordon Humphrey holds up a sign as part of an ICE protest outside the Pease Development Authority's meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Since July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has used the airport at Pease to transport detainees across the country. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)
2 of 3  — Former Sen. Gordon Humphrey protesting ICE flights 20250916 NHPR photo Todd Bookman
Former U.S. Sen. Gordon Humphrey holds up a sign as part of an ICE protest outside the Pease Development Authority's meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Since July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has used the airport at Pease to transport detainees across the country. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)
Todd Bookman / NHPR
People protesting ICE detainee flights in New Hampshire stood outside the Pease Development Authority's meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Since July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has used the airport at Pease to transport detainees across the country.
3 of 3  — "ICE Out" protests at Pease in NH Sept. 16, 2025 NHPR photo Todd Bookman
People protesting ICE detainee flights in New Hampshire stood outside the Pease Development Authority's meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Since July, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has used the airport at Pease to transport detainees across the country.
Todd Bookman / NHPR

The agency that operates Portsmouth International Airport says it has no legal authority to impede or stop federal immigration agents from operating deportation flights from their runway, despite ongoing pressure from local immigration activists.

On Tuesday, the Pease Development Authority, which oversees the airport, released a memorandum saying the agency “could face civil and/or criminal liability for attempting to do so” and noted that the airport’s deed includes specific language allowing government aircraft to use the runway.

The agency pointed to its legal status as a “public-use airport” which requires it to open its runways to “aircraft of the United States at all times, without charge.”

ICE has been operating regular domestic flights out of the Portsmouth airport since July – most to destinations like Harlingen, Texas, that are within an hour's drive of an ICE Processing Center.

Local protesters have hosted several events opposing the deportation flights and volunteered to monitor the airport runways during the flights.

During a public hearing Tuesday, Steve Duprey, chair of the PDA’s board of directors, said lawyers reviewed regulations surrounding the issue, and concluded that the airport could lose federal grants or even see its deed revoked by the federal government if it sought to block ICE flights.

“We are not unsympathetic,” Duprey told a few dozen protestors who attended the hearing. “And I'm speaking just for myself: I'm offended by what is occurring."

Steve Duprey, chair of the Pease Development Authority's board of directors, speaks during a meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Vice Chairman Neil Levesque is to his right. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Steve Duprey, chair of the Pease Development Authority's board of directors, speaks during a meeting Sept. 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH. Vice Chairman Neil Levesque is to his right. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)

But Duprey made clear that ICE would continue operating flights out of the facility.

(Duprey is also a member of NHPR’s Board of Directors, but has no influence or input over the newsroom’s coverage.)

During a public comment period, immigration activists encouraged the PDA’s board to take any steps it could to halt the use of the airport’s runways by ICE.

Megan Chapman, an attorney from Albany, New Hampshire, alleged the federal government is violating the due process rights of those who are detained, often moving suspected undocumented people without notifying their legal counsel.

“We are here today because we feel Pease Development Authority should not be complicit in these kinds of abuses and needs to stand up to uphold the United States and New Hampshire constitution,” Chapman said.

This use of Pease for ICE flights mirrors flights operated from Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts. It is unclear why ICE decided to begin operating regular flights out of Portsmouth in July and August; they have not responded to multiple requests for comment from NHPR.

ICE resumed flights at Hanscom Field in September, according to reporting from WBUR. 

Outside of the meeting, protestors held signs and waived American flags, while a marching band played spirited tunes. Cynthia Downs of Dover, who dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume, called ICE’s treatment of immigrants “morally corrupt.” She called on the PDA to do what they could to take action.

“I think they have to look in their heart and decide what is the right thing to do,” she said.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content