Federal court blocks another Trump admin attempt to tie FEMA aid to immigration priorities

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 24, 2025 at 1:02 PM EST
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey speaks outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on May 1, 2025.
Nicole Ogrysko
/
Maine Public
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey speaks outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on May 1, 2025.

A federal judge in Oregon has blocked another attempt by the Trump administration to attach immigration-related requirements to emergency preparedness and response funding. The ruling follows a lawsuit brought by a coalition of states, including Maine.

In order to receive longstanding Federal Emergency Management Agency grants this year, the Trump administration has required states to provide updated population data accounting for people who've been removed by immigration authorities.

That's according to court records in a case filed by Maine and 10 other states.

On Tuesday, a U.S. district court judge blocked the administration from imposing the restrictions, calling them "arbitrary and capricious."

Maine's share of the funding is about $9 million.

It's the latest in a string of court victories this year for Frey and other Democratic attorneys general challenging multiple attempts by the White House to condition federal grants on immigration enforcement.
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
