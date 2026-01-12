© 2026 Connecticut Public

Maine's first state law to regulate light pollution and protect dark skies goes into effect this year

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published January 12, 2026 at 9:08 AM EST
A clear, starry night over Cobscook Bay State Park on Aug. 12, 2023.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A clear, starry night over Cobscook Bay State Park on Aug. 12, 2023.

A new state law would require outdoor lighting across Maine to be dimmed at night in an effort to protect the state's wildlife and dark skies.

Maine Audubon's Francesca Gundrum said the measure helps protect Maine's dark night skies from increasing development.

"Darkness is a natural resource just like land, just like water and it is absolutely deserving of conservation," Gundrum said. "And the only way you conserve it is if you take steps to regulate, in particular, outdoor light pollution."

The measure only affects publicly-funded lighting, like streetlights or lights on schools or town offices. The law exempts lighting for sports, transportation and emergencies.

Gundrum said too much artificial light can disorient animals and affect their behavior and health.

"So think warmer lights vs. cooler lights, shielded lights, lights on timers. So those are things that save money, save energy of course and from our perspective, save wildlife," Gundrum said.

And she said cutting unnecessary outdoor light will help preserve Maine's dark, star filled skies for visitors and residents alike.

It requires new or replacement lights to be shielded or dimmer to reduce spillover into dark areas.

New England News Collaborative
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
