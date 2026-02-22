© 2026 Connecticut Public

Homeland Security suspends TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published February 22, 2026 at 2:07 AM EST
FILE - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, right, shakes hands with Transportation Security Administration Officer Monica Degro at a news conference at Harry Reid International Airport, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Ronda Churchill
/
AP
FILE - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, right, shakes hands with Transportation Security Administration Officer Monica Degro at a news conference at Harry Reid International Airport, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs as a partial government shutdown continues.

The programs are designed to help speed registered travelers through security lines. Suspending them could cause headaches for fliers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that "shutdowns have serious real world consequences." She also said that "TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts."

The partial government shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to President Donald Trump's deportation campaign.

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security criticized the decision about airport security.

They said on social media that the administration was "kneecapping the programs that make travel smoother and secure" and accused them of "ruining your travel on purpose."

