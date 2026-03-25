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Manchester airport operations are running normally, despite DHS shutdown

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
Manchester airport NH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Airport terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Manchester, NH. Dan Tuohy 2023 / NHPR

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport officials said operations haven't been disrupted by the Department of Homeland Security funding shutdown, which is in its fifth week.

In a statement to NHPR, they cited the commitment of local Transportation Security Administration staff and leadership. TSA officers have been working without pay since funding lapsed for DHS on Feb. 14.

At other airports, the shutdown is taking a toll, as understaffing at the TSA is leading to the longest wait times in its history. Some major airports are seeing wait times over four hours.

More than 450 TSA officers quit and thousands have called out sick from work, according to federal data.

While the shutdown continues, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is accepting donations of shelf-stable food and household goods for TSA employees.

Manchester airport officials said they plan on monitoring the situation and updating their website with security wait times.

The Trump administration has also deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to help out at airports across the country.

TSA didn't tell NHPR if there are plans to deploy ICE in Manchester, citing "operational security reasons."

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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