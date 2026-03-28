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Fresh Air Weekend: Singer Jill Scott; Actor Riz Ahmed

NPR
Published March 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
"I wanted the album to reach people in a real way," Jill Scott says of To Whom This May Concern.
Kennedi Carter
/
Ascend PR Group
"I wanted the album to reach people in a real way," Jill Scott says of To Whom This May Concern.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Singer Jill Scott is doing what she wants: "Everything has led me to this place": The Grammy-winning singer describes herself as a "53-year-old woman who is maneuvering her career the way she wants to, how she wants to." Scott's new album is To Whom This May Concern.

Riz Ahmed is his own worst critic. His new show Bait explores that: In his Prime Video series, Ahmed plays a struggling actor auditioning to be the next James Bond. Ahmed says Bond is a "symbol of aspiration, this unattainable kind of self" his character is pursuing.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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