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Hikers rescued from Mount Washington and Falling Waters Trail

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT
The Falling Waters Trailhead in Franconia Notch State Park in Franconia, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Falling Waters Trailhead in Franconia Notch State Park in Franconia, New Hampshire.

Search and rescue teams were called out over the weekend to help two hikers on Mount Washington and assist three others to safely descend the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia Notch.

Three hikers from Haverhill, Mass. were descending the Falling Waters Trail on Friday night when darkness fell and, without any lights, they could no longer follow the route, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Officers said the hikers lacked appropriate clothing to spend the night, and were wearing sneakers as they tried to descend the icy trail conditions in sneakers, which slowed their progress. The trio were brought to the trailhead just after midnight.

On Saturday, rescuers came to the aid of two hikers on the summit of Mount Washington.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reported that two teens from Plymouth, Mass., called for help amid harsh conditions while one of them experienced significant leg pain.

Conservation officers were able to drive trucks up the Mount Washington Auto Road and get to the hikers, who were located by a State Park employee at about 8 p.m. All parties involved were off the mountain by 10 p.m.

Fish and Game officers encourages hikers to be prepared and pack essential Hike Safe items, including warm clothing, maps, first aid kit, and a headlamp.

Fish and Game was also called out Saturday to Mount Chocorua to assist an injured hiker.

The hiker was one of two counselors with six members of the Boy Scout Troop 232 from Nashua, which was prepared for the conditions. Officers said the Boy Scouts had also appropriately splinted the injured hiker’s injured ankle, and applied ice to reduce the swelling.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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